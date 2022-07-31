Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: August 1: The great kiwi pothole debacle

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Spotted in Waimauku. Kiwi road safety vigilante Geoff Upson used to spray painting penises over potholes, but after threats of police charges he's moved onto something more innocuous to gain attention for the issue.