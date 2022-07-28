Via Glenn Jeffrey, photojournalist

An eggcellent invention

it's difficult to definitively say who invented the egg carton —the device wasn't actually patented until 1928 — this note from 1899 says that Robert J. Barkley of Kansas had created a carton "designed to contain a dozen eggs, and to obviate the necessity of counting and of the danger of breaking the eggs by frequent handling". Sadly, there doesn't seem to be much more info out there about Barkley, except that he died in 1905, with his local newspaper noting that although "the public has been somewhat slow in adopting [egg cartons] for general use . . . they are destined to someday be used everywhere".

Domestic rigours don't count?

A story in the Guardian revealed that almost half of women in the UK have done no vigorous exercise in the past 12 months. Kate Enright from Dorset criticises the idea because it ignores the considerable exercise and energy that housework and gardening entail. "I don't think I need to go to a gym or running or swimming, since keeping the house and garden in shape provides me with plenty of 'vigorous exercise'. Perhaps the two-thirds of men who manage to exercise have spare energy, since studies seem to show that women still do the bulk of the chores."

Youthful looks

A 27-year-old man from Dongguan, China, has been having trouble finding a job because he looks more like a child than a man in his late 20s. Mao Sheng claims to be 27, but everyone agrees that he doesn't look a day over 10. And while some would consider that a blessing, the young man from Dongguan claims it's a curse, because it prevents him from getting a job. Most employers don't believe he is 27 and some say that they don't want authorities snooping around and accusing them of child labour.

Confessions

1. "I've used 'I have covid' as an excuse to get out of loads of stuff. Still haven't actually caught it."

2. "I also go to the hairdressers in working hours. Oh and also I book meeting rooms and go and play Candy Crush. Very senior role. I give that company enough extra time, this is just reclaiming a bit of rebellious balance."

3. "Sometimes I stand looking out of my window with my arse hanging out. For some reason I enjoy the knowledge that anyone going past would just see someone looking out of their window and never know about my naked arse."