Sideswipe: August 5: Seeing sexism where it doesn't exist

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her side's winning goal during the Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley stadium in London. Photo / AP

A reader writes: Celebrating England's win in the Women's Euro 2022, former pro footballer Gary Lineker tweeted: "The lionesses have only gone and done it and Kelly is England's heroine bra none." A complainant responded: "Why did he feel the need for a sexist quip about the goal celebration? So embarrassing." How anyone could take offence to this is beyond me. One commenter said: "There's enough real sexism in the world to tackle, without picking up on someone making a pun when a footballer was running around in her bra."

Didn't think that through did they ...

1. If you have ever wanted a Rolex Daytona or a Patek Phillipe wristwatch, now may be the time. As so many crypto millionaires have lost their nerve, the market has been flooded with second-hand luxury watches.

2. A football club has come under fire from fans after striking a sponsorship deal which has left one of its stands carrying the name of a notorious serial killer. English fifth-tier side Southend United's agreement with local estate agents Gilbert and Rose means that one side of their ground is now known as the Gilbert and Rose West Stand.

Lifetime supply of omelettes

Spotted at Pak'nSave Tauranga. Not sure if that's the price for one egg or the pallet load.

Politician in the making

My 6-year-old son was able to convince the school that he was diabetic and needed a morning snack and afternoon snack. I got a call from his teacher asking me to come in for a conference. When I arrived there was the nurse, teacher, principal and a social worker. They started off by saying I was putting his life in danger by not informing them and arranging with the nurse to have his sugar tested ... when I told them he was not diabetic they were dumbfounded and at that point called the doctor. When the nurse got off the phone she told them to go get my son and she asked him why he lied and he said a friend told him she is diabetic and that's why she gets snacks twice a day so he thought he would give it a try.