Which NZ town is this?

A post on Reddit NZ – Tomorrow's Sideswipe today, asked users to describe an NZ town without naming it. Can you guess which town? Answers below?

1. No doctor, no hospital, one cemetery.

2. This town has a roundabout that's been under construction for more than four years and isn't due to be completed for another few years because *checks notes* the Government ran out of money for it.

3. This town has the worst intersection in New Zealand.

4. This city is famous for the short life span of its umbrellas.

5. This town is on SH1 and it takes roughly 50 billion years to drive from one end to the other. There are no passing lanes for 60km before you reach it when driving in from the north, but one very prominent sign advertising the KFC. It has penguins.

6. Canterbury town that likes to think of itself as the next Queenstown. But it isn't.

7. Tiny town, too many bookstores. Excellent cheese shop!

Brush up on your international pronunciation

Pakistan: If you pronounce this country "Pack-iss-stan", you're doing it all wrong. It's actually pronounced "Pock-kee-stahn."

Iran: A lot of Westerners say "I-ran", but it's really pronounced "Eee-rahn."

Belarus: It's not "Bel-air-us", the correct way to say it is "Bel-uh-rooz."

Qatar: A lot of us are guilty of saying "Kah-tahr" when we talk about this Middle Eastern country but the right way to say it is "Kut-uhr."

Iraq: Not "eye-rack" - the correct way to say it is "Ee-rock."

Laos: FYI, it's not "Lay-ouse." The correct way to say the name of this country is "Louse".

How to give your child a pretentious middle name

Mythological characters? To show off your intellect why not burden your offspring with middle names of characters from Greek and Roman mythology? Little Jasper Apollo and Clementine Demeter will love being laughed at by kids with more contemporary ridiculous middle names. Or fail to understand what the names actually mean, so your daughter is Rose Alice Medusa Smith.

Answers: 1. Waihola 2. Whangarei 3. Warkworth 4. Wellington 5. Oamaru 6. Methven 7. Featherston.