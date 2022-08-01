Niche dating

There's a dating site called Gluten Free Singles. Another is lovehorse.co.uk, for the horse mad. And Meet-an-inmate.com. But let's not forget Unjected, a dating site for the unvaxxed, which embraces language around blood purity - "mRNA-free blood", "tainted blood supply", "safe blood match", "integrity of the population" ... The website describes the site and project this way: "Created by two moms in Hawaii, during the height of the vaccine rollout spring 2021; Unjected is a multi-faceted platform of health conscious, Covid-19 unvaccinated humans who believe in medical freedom, freedom of choice, freedom of speech and bodily autonomy."

Gelatinous water

If you don't like the watery texture of water, you may want to try to keep yourself hydrated with some water jelly, a new product from Japan. You can drink water jelly right out of the bottle, eat it with a spoon, or top it with fruit and enjoy it as a refreshing treat. It apparently has a caloric content of 55 calories per 100ml, which is surprisingly high, considering 100ml of Coke has less - 37.5 calories. Aqua water jelly has to be chilled to achieve its gelatinous texture.

Social distancing with the courting stick

Also known as "the love stick", this device that allowed young couples, in puritan New England, to talk in private while being chaperoned in the family home.

To boldly go to the fruit shop

The owners of the Fruit Barn in Gilroy, California, found a wallet, left behind at their roadside fruit stand. A quick look inside revealed a very famous owner - William Shatner. ABC News 7 reports that the 91-year-old actor had visited the Fruit Barn, browsed a bit and left with chilled cherries and corn. Employees who were too young to know Shatner found a wallet in the corn bin and took it to their boss, who couldn't just call up the Captain. So local police contacted Shatner and mailed the wallet back to him.