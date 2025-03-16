Sharon Stone claims she was cast for - and then cut from - a role in the sequel to A Simple Favor, which stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Photo / Getty Images, Lionsgate

Sharon Stone has claimed she was “cast and removed” from the sequel to 2018 film A Simple Favor, but insiders say the actress “didn’t have” an official role in Another Simple Favor.

The 67-year-old actress caused shockwaves in Hollywood when she recently claimed to have been “removed” from her role in the sequel “unexpectedly” but insiders have insisted Stone was never formally offered a part in Paul Feig’s movie.

Stone commented under an E! News Instagram post about the movie: “I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all. LOVED it.”

However, an insider told DailyMail.com: “Sharon was circling a role for the film and though she thought she all but had it. Sharon didn’t have it. She spoke with Paul Feig about doing something for the film, but nothing came from their initial communication.

“And as things go sometimes in Hollywood, people always say, ‘Let’s meet for lunch’ and then never do.