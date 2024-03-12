Sharon Stone has named the iconic Hollywood producer who allegedly pressured her to have sex with Billy Baldwin. Photo / Getty Images

Sharon Stone has named the iconic Hollywood producer who allegedly pressured her to have sex with a co-star to get a “better” performance from the actor.

The Basic Instinct star, 66, has said the late Robert Evans, who died in 2019 aged 89, wanted her to get intimate with Billy Baldwin, 61, while they filmed 1993′s Sliver as he became convinced their real-life intimacy would improve his acting and “save” the movie.

Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, she said: “He called me to his office. He had these very low ‘70s, ‘80s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set.

Sharon Stone and Billy Baldwin in Silver.

“And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”

Stone claimed Evans was convinced her bedding Baldwin – who is now married to 56-year-old singer Chynna Phillips – would give the pair better “chemistry on screen” which he allegedly told her would “save the movie”.

She added: “The real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just [have sex with] him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was [so uptight.]”

Stone also admitted she was frustrated the Sliver team had not listened to her suggestions on whom to cast instead of Baldwin.

“I didn’t have to [have sex with] Michael Douglas [while on Basic Instinct together],” she said.

“Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up.

“Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to [have sex with] people’ business.”

Producer Robert Evans accepts an award during the 14th Annual Producers Guild Awards in 2003. Photo / Getty Images

Baldwin has since hit back at the claims accusing the star of being “hurt he shunned her advances”.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said: “Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin’.”

He added, “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet.

“The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him to allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend.

Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?



Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?



Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our… pic.twitter.com/PtgqMC6Sgz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 12, 2024

“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”

Stone first revealed the alleged situation with Evans and Baldwin in her 2021 autobiography The Beauty of Living Twice – but didn’t name either the producer or actor in the book.

She claimed in the memoir: “[The producer] walked back and forth in his office… as he explained to me why I should [have sex with] my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry.

“Now you think if I [have sex with] him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines.”

Stone added she decided bosses on the film – which earned US$280 million ($455m) at the box office despite being mauled by critics – could leave her “out of” the idea, saying: “It was my job to act and I said so.”

