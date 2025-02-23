Lively is currently in a legal dispute with Baldoni, 40, her former director and co-star. She has accused him of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, while Baldoni has denied all allegations and filed a $400m lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, 48, and their publicist Leslie Sloane.

Justin Baldoni has sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for defamation. Photo / Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter’s article explored how Baldoni’s Baha’i faith may have “inadvertently contributed” to the dispute. The outlet also referenced Lively’s claim in her California Civil Rights Department complaint that Baldoni once told her he could speak to her “dead father” and noted this was consistent with past statements he had made about his faith.

The report said: “He has also referenced his interest in the afterlife in interviews.”

It also suggested Lively and Baldoni’s legal battle may stem from a “cultural misunderstanding,” saying: “What if much of it – the alleged inappropriate hugging and pre-filming praying – could be explained as a clash between a very specific faith-driven community with its unique mores, and a much more modern, post-#MeToo one with its own set of beliefs and commandments?”

Lively’s spokesperson rejected the characterisation, saying: “The story is extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them ‘cultural misunderstandings.’”