Ryan Reynolds made a joke on Saturday Night Live that poked fun at the unfolding legal battle between his wife Blake Lively and It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, and an insider claims Baldoni’s legal team may use it in their defence against Lively’s “harassment” lawsuit.
The director, 40, is facing allegations of sexual harassment, extortion and defamation, brought against him by 48-year-old Deadpool and Wolverine star Reynolds’ wife Lively, 37, in December 2024.
But a source has now told Page Six that Reynolds’ comments on the SNL 50 anniversary special – which saw him respond to a question with, “Great! Why, what have you heard?” – could be used to bolster Baldoni’s legal case.
During the star-studded anniversary special, which saw appearances from Eddie Murphy, Kim Kardashian and Tom Hanks, Reynolds participated in a skit with former SNL star Amy Poehler and ex-lead writer Tina Fey.
Poehler and Fey were anchoring the Weekend Update sketch and taking questions from the crowd when they turned to Reynolds.