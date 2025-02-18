As he stood up, the pair asked Reynolds how he was going, to which the actor replied: “Great! Why, what have you heard?” in an implied reference to his wife’s bitter legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star.

Blake Lively appeared stunned by a quip Ryan Reynolds made while in the audience during a SNL skit for the show's 50th anniversary special. Photo / NBC

A source told Page Six: “Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.

“It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend him.”

The lawsuit stems from Lively’s allegations Baldoni sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us, a 2024 adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel.

She accused him of attempting to “destroy” her reputation through a smear campaign, which was detailed in a New York Times article titled, We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.

Lively filed a formal lawsuit against Baldoni weeks later, alleging sexual harassment, breach of contract, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress.

Baldoni has denied all accusations, countering with a US$400 million ($700m) defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and their PR team.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold are ensnared in a high-profile legal battle against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. Photo / Getty Images

He claims the actress extorted him and took control of their film.

Baldoni, known for directing Five Feet Apart, has also filed a US$250 million ($437.6m) libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the publication of “cherry-picking and altering communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead”.

A second source said Reynolds and Lively “have no regrets” about attending the SNL 50 event, adding: “They’re glad they showed up because they have nothing to hide and no reason not to.”

The Lively v Baldoni case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald