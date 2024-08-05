The news comes almost a year after the couple’s son, Chet, 34, came face to face with an intruder who had broken into his home. Reports at the time suggested the suspect lashed out at police officers who arrested him at the scene, but Chet was not injured.

Chet recently opened up about his childhood, admitting he felt “worthless” despite growing up with famous parents.

Speaking to his celebrity housemates on Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, Chet said: “I’ll tell you something about my childhood. People think that being Tom Hanks’ son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s***.”

“I actually grew up feeling completely f***ing worthless. People treated me like, ‘You must think you’re better than me’ when I didn’t. I just wanted to be friends with everybody and be treated like everybody else.

“But what am I supposed to do? Walk through the doors and be all meek and timid? That was a mind f*** for me to deal with.





“If you do walk in through the door and you’re like, ‘Here I am motherf***er’ then it’s like, ‘Oh look at you arrogant son of a b****.’ I did internalise all that negativity. Maybe I am f***ing worthless, you know what I’m saying?”

The former Empire actor has previously been treated for addiction and he recently admitted life has become “extremely easy” since he got sober almost three years ago.

He told People magazine: “I’m ready for people to see that I’m just a regular guy. That’s why I signed up for Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets ... None of this would be possible without sobriety. It’s not difficult at all. What’s difficult is when you’re trying to manage your life and you’re not sober, that’s what’s difficult.

“When you just commit and decide and you stick to it, it’s not even something that you negotiate with. It’s just a non-negotiable. And life becomes extremely easy.”



