Tom Hanks' son Chet sued for $1m by ex-girlfriend over horrific abuse claims

Tom Hanks' son Chet is being sued by his ex-girlfriend for $1 million.

The 30-year-old singer and actor is the subject of civil action from Kiana Parker, who is seeking damages for assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a suit she filed on Tuesday, a month after the White Boy Summer hitmaker filed his own lawsuit against his former lover for theft, assault, conversion and battery.

Chet Hanks' lawyer, Marty Singer, has branded Parker's allegations "false, fabricated and fictional".

He told the Daily Beast in a statement: "We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown ... Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."

Parker's lawyers, D'Angelo Lowe and Kevin Murray, branded Hanks a "clear and present danger" to their client in a press conference outside the Fort Bend County Justice Center in Richmond, Texas.

Murray added: "This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker.

In an affidavit obtained by People magazine, Parker accused Hanks of being physically violent on several occasions, as well as verbally abusive.

She singled out one incident that she said took place in New Orleans - where the actor was filming Your Honor - in October 2020 and told how they had an argument and Hanks allegedly "grabbed me by the wrist forcefully pulled me into him telling me we were going back to the [hotel] room".

In the hotel, she claimed her then-partner "became aggressive and hostile about what transpired earlier" and "started harassing me verbally and forcefully shoving me".

Her attempts to leave were blocked by Hanks, who she alleged "threw a bottle" at her before "grabbing" her and "dragging" her away from the door.

And Parker accused Hanks of threatening to kill her during a row at their Texas home in December 2020.

She explained in her documents that she feared for the safety of her 9-year-old twins so took them to her mother's home, as well as hiding Hanks' gun so he couldn't access it.

Parker claimed the Empire actor was "verbally abusive and threatening" when she told him she wanted to split, and when he finally agreed, she moved to a hotel but Hanks became "extremely aggressive" after she returned to their house to remove her belongings a few days later on 8 January.

And Parker alleged Hanks came at her with a knife while she was in the kitchen before she "picked up a pot and swung it in the air in front of me" and was able to rush out of the house.

While she tried to record the altercation on her phone, Hanks "wrestled and pulled up [her] arms" in an attempt to get the device, and then "kicked [her] legs and caused her to fall as he dragged her across the pavement".

According to the lawsuit, Parker sought and obtained a protective order against the actor less than a week later on 14 January.

In his own lawsuit, Hanks has accused Parker of stealing "money from him to pay for her travel expenses and travel expenses for her friend" as well as money she'd used to pay her rent totalling more than $5000.

He also addressed the events of 8 January, alleging his former partner came to the house with "three menacing large men," one of whom "showed that he had a gun." He went on to state Parker had walked toward him "holding a pot and a knife" and "smashed [him] over the face with the pot and cut him with the knife".