'Nice guy' Tom Hanks appears to have been caught in a rare moment of rage during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Hanks was seeing red at the Cannes Film Festival and it wasn’t the red carpet.

The Elvis star is said to be one of Hollywood’s nicest people but a recent image of the star may have revealed a completely different side to him.

While appearing at the Cannes Film Festival with his wife, Rita Wilson, the 66-year-old actor was photographed in a seemingly aggressive altercation with a festival staffer.

Set to celebrate the premiere of his new film Asteroid City, the actor was seen with a deep frown on his face as he angrily pointed his finger around.

The star had a furrowed brow during the conversation. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the staffer was seen looking slightly concerned and appeared to try and diffuse whatever the situation was that had appeared to make Hanks so angry.

Moments later the beloved Hollywood couple dismissed the staffer and walked down the red carpet with picture-perfect smiles on their faces as if the situation never even happened.

Hanks then joined Jason Schwartzman, Wes Anderson and Scarlett Johansson where they posed for photos together before attending the screening of the Anderson-directed film premiere.

The science fiction romantic comedy-drama also stars Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Maya Hawke, Steve Carrell and Margot Robbie and is set in 1955 following students and parents who gathered at a Junior Stargazer convention.

The film takes place in a fictional American town and reaches its peak when an eerie world event takes place.

It comes after the actor revealed his belief that AI means there’s a genuine possibility he could keep appearing in movies after he’s dead.

Admitting there are discussions going on in Hollywood to protect actors’ likenesses in the wake of developments being made in artificial intelligence technology, the Cast Away star is convinced audiences wouldn’t be able to tell if it was really him giving a performance or a computer-generated image.

Speaking on the Adam Buxton Podcast, he said: “I can tell you that there is discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property.

“What is a bona fide possibility right now is, if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come.

“Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on.”