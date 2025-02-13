However, the author returned to Instagram this week after a few months away from the platform and in the process, wiped any trace of Lively from her profile – including pictures she had been tagged in that featured the star.
Hoover deleted her Instagram account in December, and with it, a statement that described Lively as “honest, kind, supportive and patient”.
Baldoni is also suing the New York Times for US$400 million ($704 million) for libel and false light invasion of privacy, after the newspaper released an article detailing Lively’s claims of alleged sexual harassment and of how Baldoni’s team allegedly tried to “tarnish” her image.
To refute Lively’s claims, Baldoni made public in his court filings a voice memo, a litany of never-before-seen text messages and a website outlining the timeline of events while filming the movie, claiming Lively took measures to gain control over the project.