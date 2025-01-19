Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals she’s no longer single in The Kardashians season 6 trailer

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
The 44-year-old teased a new romance in a trailer for the latest season of The Kardashians. Video / Hulu

Kim Kardashian teased a new romance in the latest The Kardashians trailer.

The 44-year-old reality TV star revealed things are so serious with her new mystery man that she was even considering building extra closet space just for him.

In the clip, she was seen measuring out the area and saying: “To here, I make a whole ‘his’ closet.”

Her mother Kris Jenner replied: “You must really like him” and Kardashian said: “He’ll be happy.”

Later, when speaking directly to the camera, she said: “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Her last romance was with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr but they split eight months ago.

Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Art+Film Gala Los Angeles on November 2, 2024. Photo / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Art+Film Gala Los Angeles on November 2, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Before that, she dated SNL star Pete Davidson and she shares four children - North, 11, Saint, 10, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 - with former husband Kanye West.

Meanwhile, it was claimed back in December that Kardashian has started dating someone new but is determined to keep the relationship out of the spotlight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A source told Us Weekly: “Kim has started dating someone new and is keeping it very under wraps. She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous.”

Since her split from Beckham Jr last year, she has been focusing her energies on her children and her business.

The insider said: “Kim became way more involved in her company [Skims] and put a ton of effort into her recent launches. She [became] empowered by staying single for so long.”

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment