The 44-year-old teased a new romance in a trailer for the latest season of The Kardashians. Video / Hulu

The 44-year-old reality TV star revealed things are so serious with her new mystery man that she was even considering building extra closet space just for him.

In the clip, she was seen measuring out the area and saying: “To here, I make a whole ‘his’ closet.”

Her mother Kris Jenner replied: “You must really like him” and Kardashian said: “He’ll be happy.”

Later, when speaking directly to the camera, she said: “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”