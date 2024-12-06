The father-of-10 Beverly Hills Cop star, 63, is worth an estimated US$200 million, but comic and actor Lawrence, 59, said Murphy is making him foot the bill for his daughter Jasmin Lawrence’s upcoming nuptials with Murphy’s boy Eric.
The pair got engaged in November.
Lawrence said on iHeartRadio’s Big Boy’s Neighbourhood: “Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it.
“He said I gotta pay for it ’cause he paid for his last daughter’s wedding, like the last six weddings.
They are son Myles, 32, and daughters Bria, 35, Shayne, 30, Zola, 24, and 22-year-old Bella.
Murphy also has sons Eric, 35, and Christian, 34, with former partners Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood – and had daughter Angel, 17, with ex-girlfriend Mel B.
Lawrence has three daughters – his eldest, Jasmin, 28, who he had with his first wife Patricia Southall, as well as Iyanna, 24, and Amara, 22, with his second wife, Shamicka Gibbs.
Lawrence added Jasmin and Eric don’t yet have a wedding date fixed.
Eric popped the question to Lawrence’s daughter on November 27 in a room packed with candles and roses, with a video of the moment showing him getting down on one knee and opening a ring box – prompting Jasmin to say: “It’s beautiful. Oh my gosh. Yes.”