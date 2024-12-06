Advertisement
Entertainment

US actor Eddie Murphy making Martin Lawrence pay for their kids’ wedding day

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Eddie Murphy, left, is making Martin Lawrence pay for their kids’ wedding day. Photo / AFP

Eddie Murphy is making Martin Lawrence pay for their kids’ wedding day.

The father-of-10 Beverly Hills Cop star, 63, is worth an estimated US$200 million, but comic and actor Lawrence, 59, said Murphy is making him foot the bill for his daughter Jasmin Lawrence’s upcoming nuptials with Murphy’s boy Eric.

The pair got engaged in November.

Lawrence said on iHeartRadio’s Big Boy’s Neighbourhood: “Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it.

“He said I gotta pay for it ’cause he paid for his last daughter’s wedding, like the last six weddings.

“He said it’s my turn now”.

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence have announced their engagement in a heartwarming social media post. Photo / Instagram
Hollywood icon Murphy has 10 children – six daughters and four sons.

He and his wife Paige Butcher have daughter Izzy Oona, 8, as well as 6-year-old son Max Charles – and he is a father to five with his ex-wife, Nicole Murphy.

They are son Myles, 32, and daughters Bria, 35, Shayne, 30, Zola, 24, and 22-year-old Bella.

Murphy also has sons Eric, 35, and Christian, 34, with former partners Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood – and had daughter Angel, 17, with ex-girlfriend Mel B.

Lawrence has three daughters – his eldest, Jasmin, 28, who he had with his first wife Patricia Southall, as well as Iyanna, 24, and Amara, 22, with his second wife, Shamicka Gibbs.

Lawrence added Jasmin and Eric don’t yet have a wedding date fixed.

Eric popped the question to Lawrence’s daughter on November 27 in a room packed with candles and roses, with a video of the moment showing him getting down on one knee and opening a ring box – prompting Jasmin to say: “It’s beautiful. Oh my gosh. Yes.”

