Eddie Murphy, left, is making Martin Lawrence pay for their kids’ wedding day. Photo / AFP

Eddie Murphy is making Martin Lawrence pay for their kids’ wedding day.

The father-of-10 Beverly Hills Cop star, 63, is worth an estimated US$200 million, but comic and actor Lawrence, 59, said Murphy is making him foot the bill for his daughter Jasmin Lawrence’s upcoming nuptials with Murphy’s boy Eric.

The pair got engaged in November.

Lawrence said on iHeartRadio’s Big Boy’s Neighbourhood: “Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it.

“He said I gotta pay for it ’cause he paid for his last daughter’s wedding, like the last six weddings.