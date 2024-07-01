Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy has sparked speculation he has got married again after referring to Paige Butcher as his “wife”.

The Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F actor has been in a relationship with the 44-year-old beauty since 2012 and they got engaged in 2018, but in a new interview he appeared to suggest he and his partner – the mother of his children Izzy, 8, and 5-year-old son Max – had quietly tied the knot.

Speaking on the New York Times’ The Interview podcast, Eddie confessed to being “so out of touch” with what is considered hip now and wouldn’t be able to recognise younger talent.

The 63-year-old star added: “I used to be so hip, I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff. [I] ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ I don’t even know what’s going on.”