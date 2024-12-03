Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence have announced their engagement in a heartwarming social media post. Photo / Instagram

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence have announced their engagement in a heartwarming social media post. Photo / Instagram

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, each the oldest children of their respective Hollywood heavyweight parents Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy, have announced their engagement after more than three years together.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the couple revealed the news by posting a video of the engagement unfolding.

Eric can be seen in the video dropping down to one knee before asking Jasmin if she will marry him.

“God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny,” the couple shared. “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”