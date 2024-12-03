Advertisement
Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin and Eddie Murphy’s son Eric engaged after three years together

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence have announced their engagement in a heartwarming social media post. Photo / Instagram

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, each the oldest children of their respective Hollywood heavyweight parents Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy, have announced their engagement after more than three years together.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the couple revealed the news by posting a video of the engagement unfolding.

Eric can be seen in the video dropping down to one knee before asking Jasmin if she will marry him.

“God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny,” the couple shared. “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

Eric walks Jasmin through a house filled with flowers before proposing with what looks like a diamond ring.

“Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful,” the caption reads.

Celebrities and fans alike joined in the comments to share their congratulations for the newly engaged couple.

“Oh my goodness. So incredibly happy for you. HE has found a good thing,” wrote Tammy Franklin, the wife of singer Kirk Franklin.

“Congratulations, beauty,” wrote actress Kyla Pratt, while tattoo artist Kat Tat said: “Love love love this!!! Congratulations to you both!!!”

“You did that, bruhhh!! Congrats to both of you,” said comedian Affion Crockett.

Eric and Jasmin made their relationship public in mid-2021. At the time, Jasmin shared a photo of her “love” Eric on Instagram for his birthday.

While it is not known how the two were introduced, the pair have been together ever since.

Eddie Murphy, who is a father to 10 children, had Eric with his ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989. Meanwhile, Martin Lawrence had Jasmin with his ex-wife, Patricia Southall, in 1996.

