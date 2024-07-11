The actress revealed she was manipulated by those close to her after suffering a near-fatal stroke in 2001, losing millions of dollars in savings as a result.
Sharon Stone lost millions when she suffered a stroke.
The 66-year-old actress had put away a total of $18 million from her lengthy career in film when she suffered a brain haemorrhage but revealed that when she recovered from the near-fatal ordeal, she was left with nothing.
Asked if the stroke had changed the way she thought, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “Totally. One hundred per cent.
“A Buddhist monk told me that I had been reincarnated into my same body. I had a death experience and then they brought me back.