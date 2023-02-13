The actress has suffered another loss nearly two years after the death of her nephew. Photo / Getty Images

The actress has suffered another loss nearly two years after the death of her nephew. Photo / Getty Images

Sharon Stone is mourning a second devastating loss in her family.

Page Six has reported the star is mourning the loss of her brother Patrick Stone after he died on Sunday aged 57.

It comes almost two years after she lost her nephew and Patrick’s son, River, in August 2021 after he suffered total organ failure at 11 months old.

TMZ has reported Patrick died suddenly due to heart disease. It remains unclear whether he was hospitalised at the time of his death or whether the tragic event occurred at his home.

Patrick is survived by his wife Tasha and two children, Hunter and Kaylee, as well as his sisters Sharon and Kelly Stone and brother Michael Stone, who has worked as an actor, starring in The Quick and the Dead (1995), Eraser (1996) and Renaissance Man (2021).

While the Basic Instinct star is yet to publicly comment on her sudden loss, Patrick’s widow reportedly shared the news with friends and family, writing: “My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River … I don’t know what else to say, he was my world.”

“I’m not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don’t want to, but I will of course,” she said, adding, “I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I.”

“Until we meet again, I will forever hold you and our wonderful (and some not so wonderful but just as important) memories close to my heart and will visit those memories always. I love you honey babe. My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time.”

River’s death was announced by the actress in 2021 when she shared a video of the young child with the caption “River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021″.

The star did not publicly disclose why her nephew had suffered organ failure.