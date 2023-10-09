Sharon Stone was a Hollywood star on the rise. Then she all but disappeared. Photo / Getty Images

Sharon Stone feels “grateful” that she prioritised motherhood over her career rather than chasing a Hollywood life.

The 65-year-old actress - who suffered a brain bleed in 2001 - has revealed that she doesn’t have any regrets about making her family her number one priority.

Stone - who has sons Roan, 23; Laird, 18; and Quinn, 17 - told People magazine: “I’m grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn’t prioritise Hollywood, because they certainly didn’t prioritise me.”

Stone was one of the most sought-after actresses in the movie business before her health scare.

But the film star believes she “lost [her] career” on the back of her health troubles.

She said: “I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life.”

Despite this, Stone feels happy with where she’s currently at in her life.

She said: “I never really got most of it back, but I’ve reached a point where I’m okay with it, where I really do recognise that I’m enough.”

Meanwhile, Stone previously suggested that her reputation for being “difficult” has damaged her career.

The actress has been outspoken on various issues over the years, and Stone thinks her honesty has undermined her earning potential.

She told WSJ Magazine: “I’m just excited to see where I belong in the world, to see where my journey is going.

“I think that when I was saying all these things - that now Kamala Harris, our fabulous vice president, and Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are now avidly discussing - about women’s rights, [it] made my film career quite difficult.

“People found me to be ‘difficult’ because I was asking for those things and expecting to get those things that I felt were correct and appropriate for myself and other women.”