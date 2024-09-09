Advertisement
Selena Gomez opens up about being unable to give birth

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read
Selena Gomez has candidly revealed she is unable to carry her own children in pregnancy. Photo / @selenagomez

Selena Gomez has opened up about being unable to give birth to her own children due to medical reasons.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress, 32, recently said she was planning to adopt a baby before she met her music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco, 36, whom she has been dating since 2023.

Gomez has now candidly revealed she has “had to grieve” her inability to conceive children of her own.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she told Vanity Fair for its October issue.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

However, Gomez said she is still determined to become a mum in a “different” way. “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone.

“I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be [mothers]. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”

She added that motherhood was still possible via surrogacy or adoption, saying: “At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and four years later, she successfully received a kidney transplant.

She told Time magazine about how she had resigned herself to being a single parent before she met Blanco: “I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

Gomez said she then “came up with my plan” to adopt at the age of 35 - if she “had not met anyone”.

“It just happens when you least expect it,” she added.

In December, Gomez took her romance public with Blanco (born Benjamin Levine), who has said how his “next goal” is to have children with the actress.

He said on The Howard Stern Show: “That’s my next goal, to check the box [of having a family].

”I have a ton of godkids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

Bloomberg’s latest index has confirmed Gomez is officially a billionaire, with its recent estimations putting her net worth at US$1.3 billion ($2.1b). The actress is said to have quietly amassed an exorbitant fortune in recent years, with 81% of her wealth coming from her cosmetics company Rare Beauty, which launched in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald

