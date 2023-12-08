Selena Gomez has seemingly revealed the truth about her latest dating rumour. Photo / Getty Images

Selena Gomez appears to have revealed the truth behind her latest dating rumour - in one simple word.

The pop star launched the news of her recent romance through a blunt comment she made on a celebrity news social media account.

Earlier this week a post on PopFaction’s Instagram claimed the Only Murders In The Building star was in an unconfirmed fresh relationship.

Gomez was quick to respond simply saying, “facts” under the post.

Selena Gomez has seemingly confirmed fans’ speculations. Photo / Instagram

Another post made shortly after on the same account claimed to know the mysterious identity of her boyfriend.

The post was titled: “Selena Gomez Is Rumoured To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.”

In a similar fashion to the star’s first response, Gomez “liked” the post.

Fans were quick to make their strong opinions heard, one saying “I hope this is marketing for a new album”.

Gomez went on to defend Blanco in the comment section saying, “he has treated me better than any human being on this planet”.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez previously worked together. Photo / Instagram

Before the relationship news broke, Gomez was linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart earlier this year.

Previously Gomez was involved in serious relationships with The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Gomez’s mother is also said to have started following the music producer on social media.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco is known for co-producing and co-writing multiple popular singles in the late 2000s.

Blanco is also known for his debut 2018 single as a lead artist “Eastside”.







