One of the most recognisable celebs posted a selfie - and no one can tell who she is. Photo / Getty Images

Selena Gomez is being criticised online for looking “unrecognisable” in a picture she posted on Instagram.

The Disney Channel alum, who is also the founder of Rare Beauty, posted a selfie showing off a full face of makeup to promote her brand, however it wasn’t her stunning products that people were pointing out, reports news.com.au.

In a similar way to how Khloe Kardashian’s face often looks different when she posts pictures of herself, something about Gomez’s face just didn’t look like her.

The Single Soon singer’s chin and cheeks had seemingly disappeared in the snap, leaving her fans confused by the selfie.

Pop Base, a popular Twitter account that has over one million followers, reposted the pictures. This sparked a debate online which saw more than 12 million people get involved in the conversation.

One fan said they didn’t “recognise” Gomez in the picture because her face looked so notably different. Another said they “almost” didn’t realise it was the Only Murders in the Building star and another said it appeared as if she had a “new face”.

Selena Gomez stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/Ozojfa3r3s — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 25, 2023

Someone questioned if the selfie was “photoshopped”, and another theorised that for her face to look so drastically different, it had to be “edited” and not just taken at a weird angle.

One fan stood up for the star, saying it was just the makeup giving the illusion of her face changing.

Selena Gomez has been one of the most famous and recognisable people in the world since she was a teenager on Disney Channel. However, the spotlight has come with a dark side, seeing the singer/actress receive never-ending scrutiny regarding her weight.

At the beginning of this year, Gomez was shamed when some pictures of her in a swimsuit went viral online, which saw the star show off her curves.

The Lose You to Love Me singer responded to the harsh criticism about her weight, saying it was a side effect from the medication she takes to help manage her lupus.

At the beginning of this year, Gomez was shamed when some pictures of her in a swimsuit went viral online. Photo / La Mariette

“When I’m taking it, I tend to hold water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off it, I tend to kind of lose weight,” she said.

She also reminded her followers that when they comment on people’s appearance, they’re not always aware of the “real story”.

She went on to say that she wasn’t a “model” and that people shouldn’t be trying to look perfect because they are already “beautiful and wonderful”.

Gomez then proceeded to get candid about her body shaming experience during Apple+’s documentary series Dear … which features a variety of famous people sharing their personal experiences.

Selena Gomez attends the screening of Samuel Goldwyn Films' Rudderless at the Vista Theatre on October 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

“My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it. It was like they couldn’t wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus,” she said.

The star also added that while she pretended the negative feedback didn’t affect her, that wasn’t actually the case.

“I lied. I would go online and post a picture of myself and say (negative comments) don’t matter, I’m not accepting what you’re saying.”

In the meantime, she said she’d be “crying” in her room because “nobody deserves to hear those things”.











