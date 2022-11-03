Selena Gomez has slammed Disney in her new documentary. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez has slammed Disney for making her feel like a “product”.

The 30-year-old actress and singer – who starred in multiple Disney films and show, Wizards of Waverly Place – has released her new candid documentary where she speaks about her time with the company.

In the Apple TV+ documentary, titled My Mind & Me, the Daily Mail reports the star can be seen during one segment breaking down in tears after a French journalist asked the hitmaker a series of questions.

Gomez stormed backstage after the interview and told her crew she felt like the journalist was not truly listening to her answers which she found very upsetting, “I’m done, I can’t do that anymore… do you know how cheap that makes me feel?” she said.

“She’s asking me good questions and then she didn’t even pay attention to what I was saying. I don’t want to do that ever again, I feel like a product.”

The star went on to recall how the interview brought back memories from earlier in her career and said “It was making me angry. You know what it is, it made me feel like Disney.”

It comes after a 2021 interview where the multi-talented star said she felt as though she “signed my life away to Disney at a very young age so I didn’t know exactly what I was doing”.

Gomez found fame when she was only 10 years old after she starred in the popular children’s show, Barney. By 15 she landed the lead role of Alex Russo in Wizards of Wavery Place and went on to appear in multiple films for the Disney franchise.

The star has since moved on to her latest show, Only Murders in the Building, where she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Meanwhile, her newly released documentary gives insight into the singer’s recent health battles with the autoimmune disease, lupus, as well her bipolar disorder diagnosis following a psychiatric breakdown in 2019.

My Mind & Me is available to stream on Apple TV+