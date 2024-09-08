Selena Gomez is officially a billionaire, according to Bloomberg’s latest index.
The US actress, 32, has quietly amassed an exorbitant fortune in recent years, after first shooting to stardom as a teen with her Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007.
While Gomez carved out a flourishing TV and music career in the years afterwards, simultaneously becoming one of Hollywood’s most popular celebrities, the outlet reports 81% of her wealth stems from her cosmetics company Rare Beauty, which launched in 2020.
According to Bloomberg‘s recent estimations, which were published in September, Gomez’s net worth is US$1.3 billion.
Similar to pop star Rihanna, who became a billionaire in 2021 largely thanks to her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, Gomez’s showbiz exploits accounted for only a fraction of her wealth, with music tours contributing to less than 5% of her fortune, while album and record sales made up less than 2%.