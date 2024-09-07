Selena Gomez has achieved billionaire status after the success of her makeup and cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. Photo / @selenagomez

Selena Gomez has become a billionaire thanks to the success of her Rare Beauty brand.

The 32-year-old star has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actor but Rare Beauty, her makeup and cosmetics brand, has seen her personal fortune top the US$1 billion ($1.6b) mark.

The brunette beauty is worth US$1.3b, according to Bloomberg, which has included Gomez on its Billionaires Index for the first time.

Bloomberg noted Rare Beauty, which Gomez founded and also owns, accounts for the “vast bulk” of her personal wealth.

Gomez has a significant social media following, including more than 400 million followers on Instagram, and she’s also worked with a host of big-name brands during her career, including the likes of Puma and Louis Vuitton.