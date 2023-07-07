Sydney Ness, Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone, Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. Photo / Instagram

Taylor Swift’s iconic fourth of July party has finally made a comeback.

On Friday, the popstar shared snaps on Instagram of her and her A-lister girl gang celebrating Independence Day at her beachfront home on Rhode Island, reports People.

Big names such as Selena Gomez and Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana were featured in the post as well as Swift’s longtime friends Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighbourhood independent girlies,” wrote Swift, alluding to the fact that most of the girls in the pictures are currently single.

Este also posted a group shot from the fourth of July celebrations to her Instagram story, saying: “single summer never looked so good.”

In the first snap, the girls were seen posing outdoors in swimsuits. A series of polaroid pictures in the second slide showed the group hanging out in the star’s kitchen, singing and sharing red, blue and white ice blocks.

The Karma songstress had a few outfit changes throughout the day, sporting a bikini in the group shot, a yellow dress in the polaroid pics and a blue, off-the-shoulder sundress in a solo snap of herself.

Gomez, 30, also posted a selfie of herself wearing sunnies and smiling with a daisy in her mouth on the new Threads app.

Swift has hosted many Independence Day parties in the past - all with star-studded invite lists and wholesome pictures to show for it - however, it’s been a while since her last one seven years ago.

The celebrations in 2016 included a pregnant Blake Lively, supermodels Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss, longtime bestie Abigail Lauren and then-beau Tom Hiddleston donning an “I <3 T.S” singlet.

Throw🔙| 7 years ago, Taylor Swift was in Rhode Island. Tom Hiddleston is also wearing the famous I ❤️ TS shirt.



July 3 pic.twitter.com/bYxkiBH7Np — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) July 3, 2023

Friday also saw the release of Swift’s latest re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

She reflected on her 2010 album, as well as the unreleased songs she decided to dig up from the vault for the new album, on Instagram.

“I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!” Swift shared on Friday.

The songs - Electric Touch, When Emma Falls in Love, I Can See You, Castles Crumbling, Foolish One and Timeless - are joined by the original 16 songs from Speak Now. Swift described the album as one she “wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.”