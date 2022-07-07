Rihanna named youngest self-made billionaire in the US

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire in the US.

The 34-year-old singer made her debut on Forbes' annual billionaire's list in April as the world's richest female musician, and now she's been ranked 21st on the financial bible's list of the richest self-made women in the country.

The Love on the Brain singer is worth around US$1.4 billion, with a self-made score of 10 - meaning she "would need to have been born into poverty or the lower middle class, and faced adversity such as abuse, being left an orphan or forced to work low-paying jobs" - having generated her fortune herself, largely thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which generated over US$550 million in revenue in 2020.

In addition, Rihanna also has a 30 per cent stage in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, as well as a successful pop career, which has helped her become the first person from Barbados ever to make the list.

Kim Kardashian was ranked higher on the list, making 16th place, but the 41-year-old beauty's self-made score was lower than Rihanna's at seven.

And Kim's younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, was the youngest person to make the list with a worth of US$600 million.

Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week in March this year. Photo / Getty Images

Other younger women on Forbes' list included Lucy Guo, the co-founder of Scale AI who is worth US$40 million at the age of 27, Whitney Wolfe Herd, the 32-year-old Bumble founder who is worth an estimated US$40 million, and 32-year-old singer Taylor Swift, who has a worth of US$570 million.

Bio-Rad founder Alice Schwartz - who founded the firm in 1952 - is the oldest person to make the list at the age of 95. She is worth an estimated US$2.3 billion.

Other notable names to feature included media mogul Oprah Winfrey in 10th place, Reese Witherspoon at 65, and Serena Williams at 90.