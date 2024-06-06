Advertisement
NZ musician Hollie Smith on infertility, her new tour and art exhibition

Kim Knight
By
11 mins to read

Ahead of an unexpected art exhibition (and a looming small town music tour) Hollie Smith talks to Kim Knight about the true cost of creativity.

A confession: “I couldn’t do the tattoos. So it’s me,

