Guests were treated to a brief history of the building delivered by David Cook of Taradale, who spoke on behalf of the many Coles descendants present. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

The sun shone and an invited crowd gathered on Sunday as the iconic Coles Factory on the main street of Ongaonga was reopened 145 years after its original opening.

Guests were treated to a brief history of the building delivered by David Cook of Taradale, who spoke on behalf of the many Coles descendants present. David spoke of Edward and Clara Coles and their 12 children sailing to New Zealand in 1877, arriving in Auckland then making their way via Napier to Ongaonga. Only days after getting to Ongaonga, Clara gave birth to her 13th child.

The Coles workshop opened in 1878 and for 86 years it was a working factory executing a wide range of trades and skills including building, joinery, cabinet making and coffin making. In 1913 there were 23 men working in the factory, but the world wars affected trade and manpower and the operation was cut back. The factory was eventually closed in 1964.

The heritage building is the only remaining 19th-century joinery factory in New Zealand.

The need for restoration of this unique building has been obvious for many years, with the building steadily falling into greater disrepair due to lack of funding.

In 2016 the building was bought by the Ongaonga Historical Society and, under chairman Dennis Schaw, a new burst of energy and focus was found to restore it.

Fundraising from high teas, Victorian markets, donations and, most importantly, a significant grant from the Lotteries Commission allowed a restoration plan to be made and carried out over several years.

Project manager Erik Scheltema, of Waipawa, has a passion for heritage buildings and an attention to detail that was required to complete the task.

He acknowledges he couldn’t have done it alone.

“I had a group of trusty volunteers that would turn up each Friday and do all the odd jobs like denailing donated native timber, excavation, runs to the dump and remaking the picket fence out the front and this made my role so much easier.”

Native timber for the restoration was donated by Ngaruru Stables and Paul and Denise Dakin. The old AMP building was also demolished and the timber reused.

Signwriter Ian Cookson copied a 1908 photo to match the original signage.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker attended the event and congratulated the members of the Ongaonga Historical Society. “This is an exemplar of what community action looks like,” she said as she thanked the volunteers for saving this piece of history.

A symbolic ribbon was cut by Erik Scheltema and Coles descendant Cherie Cook before guests were able to tour the factory and examine the restoration.

The Coles Factory is open on Sundays from 11am-3pm, $5 for adults, free for children. The entry fee also gives access to the Ongaonga Museum. Private or educational tours can be arranged by contacting the Ongaonga Historical Society on 0204 687 386 (0204MUSEUM) or by emailing admin@ongaongamuseum.org.nz