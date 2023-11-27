Voyager 2023 media awards
Kim Hill’s last Radio NZ show: Diana Wichtel farewells a broadcast legend

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Kim Hill during her final Saturday Morning show on RNZ, signing off after 21 years as host. Photo / RNZ

I’ve been terrified by Kim Hill, twice. In 2012, I braced myself at her Wellington door as her dog hurled himself at the glass. I might have been arriving to interview

