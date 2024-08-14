Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's most prominent power couples, but how much are they worth together? Photo / Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of Hollywood’s most prominent power couples, with the celebrities sharing four children, two dogs, and millions of dollars in assets. Together, what are they worth? The Herald investigates.
Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been together for more than 13 years, and the couple has amassed a sizeable fortune through numerous acting roles and side-hustle business ventures.
With the celebrities’ latest films both vying for the top spot at the box office– Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine and Lively’s It Ends With Us – they have become the first married couple to compete at the top of the box office since 1990, when Bruce Willis’ Die Hard 2 and Demi Moore’s Ghost were neck-and-neck.
After People broke the story that the two were “very much a couple”, having spent time together over Reynolds’ birthday weekend, they continued to get closer in the following months and met each other’s families, reported PopSugar.
Lively, the daughter of actor Ernie Lively and talent scout Elaine, began her acting career at 10 years old, starring in her father’s film Sandman (1998), in which he was the director.
After a series of small gigs, Lively shot to fame in 2005 when she starred in The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants. The film saw Lively nominated for a Teen Choice Award when she was 16 and still finishing high school.
Lively went on to play the lead character, Serena van der Woodsen, in Gossip Girl.
The cult 2000s show was a cultural phenomenon and a commercial success worldwide.
During the height of Gossip Girl, Lively was reportedly earning US$60,000 ($99,500) per episode.
Reynolds has been acting since 1991, having kicked off his career in his home country of Canada starring in the teen soap drama Hillside (also known as Fifteen).
Born into a family of four boys in Vancouver, Reynolds moved back and forth from acting as he debated whether to pursue a career in it, having had limited success in his early years.
But after several stints in television shows and small movies throughout the 1990s, Reynolds moved to the Hollywood big screen when he appeared in Blade: Trinity as Hannibal King in the 2004 movie.
Reynolds’ big-ticket appearances over the years have included lead roles in The Amityville Horror (2005), Green Lantern, and Free Guy (2021), and he has since become one of Hollywood’s most highly-prized (and bankable) male actors.
But why gin, and what’s so special about Aviation Gin? Reynolds let his fans know when sharing the news of his investment.
“About a year ago, I tried Aviation for the first time. Since that day, I’ve spent my time finding some way to infiltrate the company,” said Reynolds. “I did this for one simple reason: It’s the best damn gin on the planet.”
Reynolds took up a seat on the board, also serving as creative director and a spokesperson for the brand.
Under his guidance, the brand’s gin sales exploded, becoming the second-largest premium gin brand in the US by 2020.
In August of that year, the brand was sold to Diageo for an estimated US$610 million, according to Entertainment Tonight, with Reynolds reportedly earning several million dollars through the acquisition.
The Fall Guy star continues to serve as a representative for the brand.
In November 2019, Reynolds invested in the low-cost mobile service brand Mint Mobile, acquiring a 20-25% stake in the brand, reported CNET.
The actor starred in several advertisements for the company, and founder David Glickman noted Reynolds had impressed him with the “guerilla marketing” strategy he adopted for Deadpool in an interview with Inc.
In March 2023, T-Mobile announced it was closing a deal to acquire Mint Mobile for US$1.35b in a cash-and-stock deal.
Given Reynolds’ ownership in the brand, the deal reportedly left the A-lister with US$70m after tax and more than US$200m in T-Mobile shares, reported the Wall Street Journal.
“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile,” Reynolds wrote on X at the time.
“Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.”
Wrexham AFC
Reynolds teamed up with fellow actor Rob McElhenney to purchase the football league team Wrexham AFC, which is based in Wrexham, Wales.
Through their RR McReynolds Company LLC, the deal to acquire the sports team, which had fallen out of the top tiers of the English Football League (EFL), was backed by 98.6% of its trust’s members and reportedly cost the actors next to nothing to purchase.
Instead, Reynolds and McElhenney pledged to donate US$2.6m towards improving the club’s infrastructure and create a docuseries focused on the club from the point of the change in ownership.
Lively has also invested in several of her own business projects, although their success has been mixed over the years.
Preserve
Lively launched the Preserve website in 2014, intending for it to operate as a bespoke marketplace that bridged the gap between producers of artisan products and like-minded consumers.
Originally, Lively and her team were supposed to curate items sold on the virtual shop. However, the Gossip Girl actor shut down the website only one year after it was launched, admitting it was launched too early and claiming that it “never caught up to its original mission”.
“It’s not making a difference in people’s lives, whether superficially or in a meaningful way,” Lively told Vogue when announcing its closure.
“And that’s the whole reason I started this company, not just to fluff myself, like, ‘I’m a celebrity! People will care what I have to say!’
“It was so never meant to be that, and that kind of became the crutch because it was already up and already running, and it’s hard to build a brand when you’re running full steam ahead – how do you catch up?”
The products, which include strengthening shampoo, nourishing masks, and a leave-in “potion”, are vegan and animal cruelty-free, and the plastic packaging is 100% recycled.
Speaking to Target’s senior vice-president of merchandising for essentials and beauty, Amanda Nusz, about the launch of the brand, Lively said the name took inspiration from her father’s last name.
“My dad took ‘Lively’ from my mom, but Blake Brown is on my birth certificate,” Lively said.
“It was important for me to put my name on this brand because I worked so hard on it and because it is so personal to me, but I didn’t want to use ‘Lively.’
“I want the brand to stand on its own and earn people’s respect, and it felt like ‘Blake Brown’ was the answer.”
Given its recent launch, it is too soon to tell how much of an impact Lively’s hair care brand will have on her fortune, although Launchmetrics found the new line had generated more than US$16m in media impact value within its first week.
What is the combined net worth of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?
With a longstanding acting career and two homes in upstate New York and New York City that she owns with her husband, Lively is worth US$30m, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Reynolds, on the other hand, has a net worth of US$350m, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which he first accumulated through acting roles and later business investments in the companies outlined above.
Together, the Hollywood couple have a combined net worth of US$380m, reflecting their smashing entrepreneurial success and power couple status.
Tom Rose is a digital producer and editorial assistant for the NZ Herald who focuses on lifestyle, entertainment, and travel.