Blake Lively announced her pregnancy in the most fashionable way. Photo / Getty Images

This is one secret she's ready to tell. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together.

The former Gossip Girl star, 35, announced her pregnancy in the most fashionable way this week.

Debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, the actress looked glowing in a golden sequined mini dress.

E! News reported the star was very coy at the event and cheekily alluded to her pregnancy by telling media, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

The Hollywood couple - who began dating in 2011 before marrying in 2012 - already share three daughters together - James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2, together.

Lively and Reynolds - who are notorious for keeping their private life very under wraps - revealed their youngest child's name with the help of Taylor Swift, who named her Folklore album track after the toddler in 2020 and later detailed how they trust the 32-year-old singer songwriter "implicitly".

Reynolds, 45, said: "She's very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously, the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names. But I mean, what an honour. We thought it was pretty damn amazing.

"We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, 'I can't believe that happened.'"

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are notorious for keeping their children out of the spotlight. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lively opened up about motherhood in an interview with Forbes earlier this year and said being a mother makes her "feel so much more in my skin,"

Lively went on to say, "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

It comes after Reynolds recently revealed to LinkedIn News' Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel that he is quietly stepping away from acting for a bit to focus on fatherhood.

Reynolds said: "The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids.

"When I'm shooting a film, I'm oftentimes in Europe, I'm away, there are incredibly long hours, it's a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time, not just because I'm performing but I'm also generally producing and writing on my movies as well."

He added: "I really enjoy being a presenter dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up."

