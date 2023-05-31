Lively let fans know how she really feels about Reynolds' shirtless snap on Instagram. Photo / AP

Blake Lively is turning up the heat by reposting a thirst trap snap of her husband Ryan Reynolds, reports E! News.

The Deadpool actor posted a photo of himself catching some rays on Instagram. In the picture, Reynolds can be seen donning a sleeveless shirt that shows off his biceps with the caption, “Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York.”

Of course, his wife chimed in on Instagram, saying what we were all thinking. The Gossip Girl alum re-shared the picture to her story, acompanied with images of a chili pepper, bottles of sriracha and a “caution: extra spicy” sign.

Reynolds, who has sported a ripped body in various movie roles over the years, enlists the help of trainer Don Saladino to keep him in shape.

“I’ve been working with Ryan for over a decade,” the coach told Esquire in 2021. “Every movie he got ready for I prepped him for. He’s an incredible human being. He’s very talented, athletic and humble. I can’t take full credit because he has such a drive.”

The coach also frequently works with Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively.

Lively is renowned for being vocally supportive of her husband over Instagram. The couple - who share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, as well as a fourth baby whose name and sex hasn’t been revealed yet - constantly lift each other up on the social media platform, with a few playful posts in-between that have affirmed them as “couple goals” over the years.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actress recently trolled her husband while he attended a nail-biter of a football match featuring his soccer team, Wrexham AFC, in January. The football club, which he co-owns with Rob McElhenney, played against Sheffield United during the fourth round of the Football Associate Challenge Cup.

“I bought espn+ today,” Blake shared on her Instagram Story. “Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it.”

The couple have also made headlines for their hilarious birthday posts for each other over the years.

The actress trolled her husband as he attended a particularly gripping match of his soccer team, Wrexham AFC. Photo / Instagram

Reynolds poked fun at his wife on her 34th birthday by snubbing her in his story and instead posting a picture with Mariah Carey. “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25″, the star wrote.

Lively quipped back at Reynolds in 2021, wishing their mutual friend Gigi Hadid a happy 26th birthday and captioning the picture: “I think you and I make a much better couple.”



