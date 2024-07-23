“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” Reynolds said as the crowd laughed.
Lively wore a stunning red Versace-designed jumpsuit in a nod to Deadpool’s iconic suit. Her plus-one Hadid contrasted the red look with a yellow Miu Miu-designed outfit, taking inspiration from Jackman’s character.
Reynolds then thanked his children for coming along with Lively, publicly dropping their fourth child’s name for the first time.
In May, Reynolds hinted at their fourth child’s name on the Today show, where co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked him for more details on their new addition, reported People.
“Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics!” said Guthrie, likely referring to how Swift listed the names of the couple’s three older children - James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 - in her song Betty from Folklore (2020).
The hosts asked if their youngest child’s name featured in Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department, to which Reynolds replied: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”
