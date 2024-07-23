“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” Reynolds said as the crowd laughed.

Lively wore a stunning red Versace-designed jumpsuit in a nod to Deadpool’s iconic suit. Her plus-one Hadid contrasted the red look with a yellow Miu Miu-designed outfit, taking inspiration from Jackman’s character.

Reynolds then thanked his children for coming along with Lively, publicly dropping their fourth child’s name for the first time.

Ryan Reynolds (left), Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman attend the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere on July 22 in New York City. Photo / GC Images

“I want to thank my kids - James, Inez, Betty, Olin - who are here,” Reynolds said, according to ABC News.

“I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing - that is, the contents of this movie - that happens in your wondrous life.”

“I love that my entire family is here,” he added.

Lively gave birth to Olin on February 12, 2023. The couple still haven’t shared the baby’s gender, although they’ve already had three daughters together.

In May, Reynolds hinted at their fourth child’s name on the Today show, where co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked him for more details on their new addition, reported People.

“Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics!” said Guthrie, likely referring to how Swift listed the names of the couple’s three older children - James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 - in her song Betty from Folklore (2020).

The hosts asked if their youngest child’s name featured in Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department, to which Reynolds replied: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”

Ryan Reynolds jokes on TODAY about the name of his and Blake Lively’s fourth child: “We always wait for Taylor (Swift) to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: we’re still waiting.” pic.twitter.com/CimgAjffOM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2024

Reynolds first played Deadpool in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

After years of planning and development, his character eventually became the star of his own titular movie.

Deadpool was released in cinemas in 2016 to critical and commercial success, becoming the highest R-rated film of all time before this record was beaten by its 2018 sequel Deadpool 2.

Jackman returns to his breakthrough role as Wolverine from the X-Men film series. The actor played the superhero role in nine films over 17 years, last returning in Logan (2017).







