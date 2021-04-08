The Crown star Emma Corrin comes out as queer with cryptic Instagram post

The Crown star has fans buzzing over her latest Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images

The Crown star has fans buzzing over her latest Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images

The Crown's Emma Corrin appears to have come out as queer with a cryptic Instagram post.

The 25-year-old actress called herself a "queer bride" in the caption to a photo from her new shoot for Pop magazine, reports The Sun.

In the photo, she wears a white wedding dress with a veil, arms folded, with the caption, "ur fave queer bride".

And Corrin's fans were overjoyed at the news, with one commenting, "Queer? I love my life!"

"Princess Diana said gay rights," wrote another.

Another commented, "Go Emma go! Everyone claps everyone cheers," alongside several rainbow flag emojis.

Stonewall head of media Jeff Ingold said it was "wonderful" to see Corrin happy to share her news with the world.

"Coming out in the public eye can be incredibly difficult. It's moving to see so much support out there for Emma.

"Coming out and the labels that people use are always deeply personal decisions.

"Not all people come out as lesbian, gay, bi or trans.

"Some choose other labels while others reject all and any labels entirely.

"Seeing an increasing number of celebrities do this is great, as it means that more young people feel comfortable in being themselves."

In the past, Corrin has kept her sexuality and dating life under wraps.

In October, when asked in an interview if she had a "boyfriend on the scene", she answered, "I'd rather navigate this on my own. It's nicer to feel like I'm taking care of me."

Her representatives have been contacted for comment.

Corrin is starring in upcoming queer drama My Policeman opposite Harry Styles.

The film, adapted from Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel and set in the 1950s, features a character named Marion (Corrin) who falls in love with her best friend's older brother's mate Tom (Styles).

Emma Corrin has kept her sexuality and dating life under wraps so far. Photo / Pop Magazine

The couple marry, but Tom is secretly having an affair with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson).

They take measures to keep the relationship secret but Marion's jealousy eventually causes disaster for the trio.

Corrin shot to fame after her turn as Princess Diana in The Crown, winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama TV series for the role.