Blake Lively appears to have given birth in latest Instagram post

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. February 13, 2023. Photo / via Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child.

The Hollywood couple could not have been more low-key with their exciting ‘announcement’, with the Gossip Girl star posting a photo on Instagram today – her non-existent baby bump the only clue she’d recently given birth.

Sharing a string of photos enjoying Super Bowl celebrations, Lively posed alongside her Deadpool star husband and his mother Tammy Reynolds wearing a tank top and jeans.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday. Been busy,” Lively wrote, further sharing photos of a food spread.

Fans flooded the comments section confused over the lack of official announcement.

“Wait did you have the baby?” one questioned, while another asked, “Did I miss something? Where is the baby bump?”

Another applauded Lively for her understated approach to dropping the big news, “She discretely gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt.”

Lively, 35, was last seen with a baby bump in a January 3 Instagram post from her workout.

It is not yet known what gender the baby is.

The Green Lantern actress and Reynolds, 46, announced they were expecting another baby back in September. They already shared three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Blake Lively. September 18, 2022. Photo / via Instagram

After her pregnancy announcement last year, Lively famously hit out at paparazzi for staking out outside her home to get a photo of her.

Lively posted numerous shots of her bump at the time, writing, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone.

Lively added, “You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.

“You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’.

“You all make all the difference.”