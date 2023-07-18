Gigi Hadid was arrested for Marijuana possession in the Cayman Islands. Photo / Instagram

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been arrested on a drug charge in the Cayman Islands.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was visiting the tropical islands as part of a girls’ trip last week when Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her suitcases.

People magazine reported the 28-year-old was arrested and fined CI$1000 ($1911) after her bags were put through a security scanner and searched by security personnel revealing “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja”.

Cayman Marl Road, a local news outlet on the Islands, reported the amount of drugs found “were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption”, however Hadid and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy – who was also found in possession of drugs – were both arrested and transported to the Prisoner Detention Centre.

People magazine reported the two were released on bail and two days later, on July 12, they appeared in a Summary Court, where they plead guilty resulting in a $1000 fine and no conviction.

Speaking to the magazine, a representative for the high-profile model said: “Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical licence. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Appearing unbothered by the charge, Hadid continued to stay on the island and shared a multitude of carefree photos on Instagram of her time there.

One series of photos posted included a handful of bikini pictures and fun times with friends as well as the caption: “All’s well that ends well”.

Another post shared revealed a photo of her posing on a lounge chair in a bikini showing off a massive dragon tattoo on her right leg – People magazine has reported the tattoo to be fake.