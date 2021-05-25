Rebel Wilson is ready to date again after split from millionaire boyfriend

Wilson says that is has been four months since her breakup with Busch and she thinks that is a "respectable amount of time" to wait, before dating again. Photo / Instagram

Australian actress, Rebel Wilson, who split from her millionaire beau, Jacob Busch in February says she is now ready to get back out there.

The shock split happened almost four months ago and Wilson has revealed that she believes it's now been a "respectable amount of time" since her split to begin dating again.

The 41-year-old actress told Extra: "It's been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup. You have respect for the person you've broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking."

The news comes after Rebel recently said her split wasn't "ideal".

Rebel confirmed her breakup in February when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she called herself a "single girl".

She captioned the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl! (sic)"

A source close to the star then also commented on the news, saying the relationship had "just run its course".

Rebel and Jacob were last photographed together during the Christmas holidays when they were on vacation together, which came three months after they'd confirmed their romance by attending Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala together in Monaco in September.

Wilson split from millionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch back in February, they had been dating for around six months. Photo / Getty Images

When their romance was first revealed, it was reported the couple were helping each other in their "health journeys" as they were both striving to lose weight.

A source said at the time: "They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

Wilson previously said that prior to meeting Jacob, she spent an entire year going on dates with "anyone who asked [her] out" in a bid to find love.

The Pitch Perfect star explained: "I did an experiment where I dated anyone who asked me out.

"It was part of the rules of that year, not that I told people that was happening. I just had to give lots of people a chance and then I learnt lots about myself."