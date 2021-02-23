Rebel Wilson works out with trainer Gunnar Peterson in leather catsuit

Rebel Wilson has shared her weightloss story, includng the fact that some people wanted her to stay 'Fat Amy'. Photo / Instagram / Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson continues to look absolutely stunning in all her Instagram posts.

The star, who has been undergoing a huge weight-loss transformation for the past year, showed off her trimmed-down figure on her Instagram Story this week, wearing a sexy black-leather catsuit.

The photos came from a fitness session she had with her trainer Gunnar Peterson.

The 40-year-old Australian comedian, who is currently based in America, said in the clip: "I just slunk into this little catsuit number because I'm about to do a workout with my US trainer Gunnar Peterson."

Rebel Wilson, who has lost more than 18kg in just over a year, shared an Instagram Story, showing her in a black catsuit, looking very fit. Photo / Instagram / Rebel Wison

The actress also posted photos with her trainer, adding a yellow hoodie over her outfit.

"Dressing to match the gym is next level @rebelwilson, just like everything you do!" Gunnar wrote next to the image shared on his Instagram account.

Peterson has worked with other high-profile celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara.

Wilson has lost 18kg to reach her goal weight of 75kg, but she has also discussed the sad side that came with it.

While chatting to Australian radio station 2Day FM, Rebel told breakfast radio show hosts Hughesy, Ed and Erin how differently she gets treated now that she's lost weight.

Erin Molan asked the comedian: "Hey I'd love to know ... we have all seen you physically change from the outside, how has it changed you on the inside? How has it changed you as a person?"

"It's interesting Erin, I like to think I looked good at all sizes and I've always been confident," Rebel began. "It's not like I wasn't confident and now I'm confident.

"What's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't look twice at you and now that I'm in good shape people offer to carry my groceries to the car and open doors for you. Is this what other people have experienced all the time? That to me has been really interesting."

She continued: "I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight-loss transformation when there is so much going on in the world."

Wilson stuck to a gruelling working routine and strict diet in 2020 to get in shape.

While fans were mostly supportive of her health overhaul, in December she that revealed not everybody in the film industry was behind the change.

In her most candid discussion yet, Wilson sat down for an hour-long Instagram Live to discuss her "year of health".

"Industry-wise, there were a lot of people who wanted me to stay as Fat Amy," Wilson explained, referring to her character in the movie franchise Pitch Perfect.

"And at the end of the day, it is my life and my body and Hollywood had in a way typecast me but I didn't want to stay like that.

"It makes me sad sometimes that I didn't value myself enough before all of this to get healthy."