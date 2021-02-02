Rebel Wilson splits from millionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch pictured at Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has broken up with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

Wilson posted a cryptic caption in her most recent Instagram post: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

And a source reportedly close to the Pitch Perfect star told the New York Post's Page Six their relationship had "run its course".

Busch, 29, is rumoured to be worth more than $150 million, and is a member of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty.

Wilson and Busch were introduced in 2019, according to news.com.au, and began casually dating before the pandemic began.

"He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys," a source told People magazine when the pair were together.

The actress, who successfully made 2020 her "year of health" spoke about the relationship to media outlets, revealing Busch was accepting and supportive of her journey.

"It's not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you're like, oh, you get a hot boyfriend — that's not how it works," she told E! News. "This guy liked me at 100 kilos and now 75 kilos, I just want to clear out that."

Wilson lost 28kg and documented her journey for her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

In a recent interview for the documentary Ant Middleton's Straight Talking series, she reveals learning to love herself was the secret behind her weight loss. She added it was difficult for her to share her transformation without projecting a negative message.

"It's hard because I was so self-confident and don't want to project a message to people that girls can't be happy with themselves at bigger, plus sizes, because I was living the life."

Wilson also touched on the fact that her eating was driven by emotion in an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show late last year.

"I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally – there is a lot of stressful stuff that comes with it – and I guess my way of dealing with it was eating doughnuts.

"So I was working on the mental side of things and thinking why was I doing that? And why wasn't I valuing myself and having better self-worth?"