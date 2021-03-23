Rebel Wilson injured after bike accident with dog in London

Rebel Wilson suffered an injury in London after a run-in with an unleashed dog while she was cycling. Photo / AP

Rebel Wilson suffered a painful injury after a run-in with an unleashed dog in London.

The 41-year-old actress has taken to social media to reveal the story behind the injury she suffered to her left leg, explaining she collided with a dog while out on her bike in the city.

Alongside a photo of her injury, Wilson Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story: "F*** people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!"

Wilson subsequently posted footage of herself on her bike before the incident.

In the video clips, the Hollywood star is seen sporting a helmet and a mask as she enjoys her ride.

Rebel Wilson shared a photo of her injury on Instagram. Photo / Rebel Wilson

Alongside the clips, she added: "But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!!"

Rebel previously hosted the dog-grooming reality competition called "Pooch Perfect".

The actress says she's happy with her life right now.

The movie star has been on a fitness drive over recent months and announced her split from Jacob Busch in February.

She said: "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own … I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing 'Pooch Perfect' now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."

But she admitted splitting from Jacob hadn't been "ideal".

"Any kind of break-up is hard and not ideal."

Wilson confirmed the break-up when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she called herself a "single girl".

She captioned the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

Wilson previously said before meeting Jacob, she spent an entire year going on dates with "anyone who asked [her] out" in a bid to find love.

She explained: "I did an experiment where I dated anyone who asked me out.

"It was part of the rules of that year, not that I told people that was happening. I just had to give lots of people a chance and then I learnt lots about myself.