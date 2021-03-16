Rebel Wilson to take on her first directing role in 2022

Rebel Wilson was inspired by ground-breaking female directors such as Chloe Zhao to try directing her herself. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has decided to try out her skills behind the camera next year and it seems that the rising rates of recognition for talented female directors has been her catalyst.

The 41-year-old actress says that she was inspired by an article about how female filmmakers broke the record for most Academy Award nominations this week, with Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell both listed in the Best Director category for Nomadland and Promising Young Woman respectively.

Responding to the news on her Instagram Story, Wilson said: "Biggest congrats ladies! You've inspired me to take my first ever directing job in 2022!"

Meanwhile, the Bridesmaids actress has revealed she's happy with her life right now following her recent health journey and her split from Jacob Busch.

She recently said: "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own … I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."

Despite feeling good, Wilson also admitted splitting from Busch – whom she was first reported to be dating in September – hasn't been "ideal".

She added: "Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal."

Wilson confirmed her breakup earlier this month when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she called herself a "single girl".

She captioned the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl! (sic)"

Wilson and Busch were introduced in 2019, according to news.com.au, and began casually dating before the pandemic began.

Busch, 29, is rumoured to be worth more than $150 million, and is a member of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty. At the time of their split a source close to the pair stated that their relationship had "run its course".