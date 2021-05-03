'I got some bad news today': Rebel Wilson reveals fertility struggle

The actress told fans she did not feel like she had anyone else to share the news with. Photo / Rebel Wilson

The actress told fans she did not feel like she had anyone else to share the news with. Photo / Rebel Wilson

Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has shared her fertility struggles with her social media followers in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

"I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with ... but I guess I gotta tell someone," she wrote in a caption, alongside a photo of herself looking down.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense ... but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds," she added.

The actress, 41, did not give out any further details about the news she has received.

Last December, Wilson told her fans during an Instagram Live session that she had decided to freeze her eggs.

"As all good career women out there should know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it," the Pitch Perfect star said at the time.

"Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It's better to do it a bit earlier if you can."

Wilson added that the egg freezing process inspired her "Year of Health."



"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy," Wilson shared.

She had also previously opened up about her PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) diagnosis and her struggles with weight loss.

"I've been overweight for about 20 years," she previously told E! News. "I started gaining weight when I was about 20. I had something called PCOS — polycystic ovarian syndrome — and I gained weight rapidly. It's just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that's how it manifested in me."

"Sometimes, I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage," she added. "I like being all sizes. It's just now turning 40, I am more health-conscious and thinking of starting a family."

Her latest Instagram post has led to a wave of support from fans, who assure her she is "not alone".

"Your vulnerability is inspiring. I hope these droves of supportive messages raise your chin just a little. The dark clouds are only temporary," one follower wrote.

"First of all you are so very brave, thank you for not holding this in and sharing no matter how painful! Secondly, know that you are most definitely not alone, there are so many of us who struggle, I hope you will still have faith in a happy outcome that does make sense one day," another Instagram user said.