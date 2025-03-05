Morgan remembered his pal as a “generous performer” who had “won the hearts of film lovers all over the world”.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, he said: “This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion; and like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gift elevated everyone’s work.

“He received two Oscars but, more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.

The In Memoriam segment featured a montage of those from the film world who have passed away over the last year. Photo / Getty Images

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy, I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work’. So I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you will be remembered for that, and for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.”

A montage of those from the film world who have died over the past year then played, beginning with Dame Maggie Smith, and also recognising the likes of Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Shelley Duvall, James Earl Jones, M. Emmet Walsh, Teri Garr, Joan Plowright, John Amos, Bill Cobbs, Donald Sutherland, plus producers, directors, and others working behind the scenes, including David Lynch.

Gossip Girl actor Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at 39 the week before the Oscars, and French actor and producer Alain Delon were among those snubbed from the segment.

Footage of Hackman closed out the montage.

