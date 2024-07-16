The former couple’s lawyers also each submitted the paperwork early Monday morning.

Doherty’s long-term publicist Leslie Sloane announced the actress had died surrounded by loved ones.

She said: “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

”The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Just after Doherty died, her friend Tara Furiani accused Iswarienko of showing a lack of “humanity” during his and the actress’ bitter divorce battle, which began in April 2023.

She claimed he was “dragging his feet” so he wouldn’t have to pay her, saying online: “Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have.

”If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through.”

Doherty got hitched to Iswarienko in October 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Doherty – who got hitched to Iswarienko in October 2011 in Malibu, California – said in legal documents filed last month he was hoping “I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years”.

A lawyer for the photographer rejected her claims, alleging he wanted to finalise their divorce in September 2023 with a settlement deal – which was denied by Doherty as he allegedly “skirted around” how much he earned in the early years of their marriage.