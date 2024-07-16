Shannen Doherty settled her divorce from estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko a day before she died.
The Beverly Hills, 90201 actress lost her years-long battle with breast cancer aged 53 on Saturday, and court documents revealed on Monday she agreed to waive spousal support and a “default or uncontested dissolution” of her marriage to Kurt – indicating the former couple settled their split outside court.
Doherty signed the agreement on Friday, while celebrity photographer Iswarienko, 50, put his name to the document on Saturday – the day of Doherty’s passing.
It said: “It is the mutual wish and desire of the parties to effect a full, complete, and final settlement of all their respective property interests, future and present, by this Judgment, and… completely resolve any and all issues relating to division of property, reimbursement claims and/or credits, spousal support, and attorneys’ fees and costs.”