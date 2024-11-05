Dame Maggie Smith was laid to rest at a private funeral in Richmond on Monday.
The late screen legend - whose iconic roles included Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise, Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey, and the titular role in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie - passed away on September 27 at the age of 89, and her loved ones and colleagues gathered at Mortlake Crematorium at 4pm on November 4 to pay their respects and celebrate her “richly lived” life.
As quoted by DailyMail.com, one guest wrote: “Such a beautiful goodbye to Maggie Smith today. It was warm and funny and full of love and brilliant eulogies, with the best hymns belted out by all. It was poignant but not sad because hers was a life so richly lived.
“I knew her because of Robert’s decades of working with her but I adored her.
“Molly was traumatised when she first met her as she knew her as the terrifying housekeeper Mrs Medlock in The Secret Garden! Maggie was as funny and sharp as it gets. One of the greats.”