William has been president of Bafta since 2010, with Kate first attending the ceremony with her husband in 2017.
The couple traditionally attend the event and walk the red carpet together each year.
However, they did not attend the 2025 Baftas, with People magazine reporting the royal couple were instead jetting to the Caribbean private island of Mustique for a holiday with their children Charlotte, William and Louis.
Instead, William appeared on video during the awards ceremony.
Last year, he attended the event solo following the announcement that his wife was undergoing abdominal surgery - a month before she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world.