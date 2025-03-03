Advertisement
Actor Adrien Brody attends Oscars 2025 with partner Georgina Chapman, ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein

NZ Herald
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman at the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Photo / AFP

United States actor Adrien Brody, who has been nominated for Best Actor at the 2025 Oscars for his role in The Brutalist, stepped out on to the red carpet with his partner, Georgina Chapman.

Brody and Chapman are rumoured to have been dating since the beginning of 2020. They made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Chapman, a British actress and fashion designer, is the former wife of ex-Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein. Chapman, 48, married Weinstein, 72, in 2007, and the pair had two children together.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman pictured in 2017. Photo / AFP
After a 2017 New York Times whistleblower report that led to Weinstein being accused – and later convicted – of rape, assault, or sexual harassment by more than 100 women, Chapman revealed she had separated from him and was pursuing a divorce.

Chapman and Weinstein settled their divorce agreement in 2018, and the marriage’s annulment was finalised in July 2021.

Chapman previously told Vogue she was “so humiliated and so broken”, amid the scandal, admitting she had been “terribly naive” and breaking down in tears multiple times.

She reportedly met Brody in Puerto Rico in 2019 and the pair have been dating ever since.

The couple have made multiple red carpet appearances together since 2022, such as the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty and the Met Gala.

It wasn’t until 2024 that Chapman officially launched the relationship on social media, sharing a snap of a “date night”.

Brody paid tribute to Chapman when he accepted his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in The Brutalist.

In his speech on January 5, he said, “To my beautiful and amazing partner Georgina, your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, and your immense creativity are a daily reminder of how to be. I would not be standing here if it wasn’t for you.”

