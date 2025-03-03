Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman at the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Photo / AFP

United States actor Adrien Brody, who has been nominated for Best Actor at the 2025 Oscars for his role in The Brutalist, stepped out on to the red carpet with his partner, Georgina Chapman.

Brody and Chapman are rumoured to have been dating since the beginning of 2020. They made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Chapman, a British actress and fashion designer, is the former wife of ex-Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein. Chapman, 48, married Weinstein, 72, in 2007, and the pair had two children together.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman pictured in 2017. Photo / AFP

After a 2017 New York Times whistleblower report that led to Weinstein being accused – and later convicted – of rape, assault, or sexual harassment by more than 100 women, Chapman revealed she had separated from him and was pursuing a divorce.