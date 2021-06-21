Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman steps out with Oscar-winner Adrien Brody

Georgina Chapman. Photo / Georgina Chapman, Instagram

Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody has made his romance with Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman official.

The pair were photographed together on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Brody's crime thriller Clean in New York City.

The 48-year-old actor and 45-year-old British fashion designer stayed close as they posed arm-in-arm for photographers.

Chapman, who is the co-founder of fashion label Marchesa, wore a blue and black outfit embroidered with flowers for the occasion, while Brody, who previously dated Elsa Pataky before she married Chris Hemsworth, donned a maroon suit.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 19. Photo / Getty Images

Brody and Chapman's relationship was first confirmed in February by People magazine.

Chapman's relationship with Brody marks her first public romance since splitting with Harvey Weinstein in 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including prominent actresses. Weinstein was convicted twice, with a jury finding him guilty of a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

The designer married Weinstein in 2007 and the pair have two children. Their divorce was settled in 2018, with Weinstein agreeing to a reported US$19 million to $27m payout. Chapman also received primary custody of the children.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

At the time of the split, she released a statement that read, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Chapman spoke out for the first time since her divorce in an interview with Vogue, saying, "There was a part of me that was terribly naive – clearly, so naive.

"I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It's like, they love their dad. They love him."

She also told the interviewer that she was never suspicious about her ex-husband's behaviour.

Since the scandal, Chapman has received support from global stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Cindy Crawford.

Harvey Weinstein is set to be extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face more charges.